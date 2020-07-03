Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world in its vicious claws, every leisure activity like in malls, restaurants have been barred. Even with lockdown restrictions being relaxed slowly, activities like showing movies in cinema halls have been restricted in the US. But Walmart has found a way to bring back normalcy by restarting cinema halls without putting people in the risk of being exposed to coronavirus.

Walmart has launched a new program in partnership with Robert De Niro's New York-based media company Tribeca Enterprises for a cinema experience in a unique way. Walmart has transformed 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in theatres.

Walmart's free drive-in theatres

Cinema halls replaced drive-in theatres almost everywhere, but some rural towns in the US still offer the classic experience. With coronavirus on the loose, it makes sense to adopt this tradition for the entertainment of people while following social distancing.

Walmart is promising to deliver family-friendly night, where hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebs will be showcased.

"Drive-Ins have been a signature program for Tribeca since we started the Tribeca Film Festival 19 years ago after 9/11," said Jane Rosenthal, chief executive and co-founder of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival. "But now, the Tribeca Drive-In is much more than a fun, retro way to see movies — it's one of the safest ways for communities to gather. We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to bring more people together around the shared cinematic experiences that Tribeca is known for."

Walmart's Drive-in tour will run through October, allowing American families in Arlington, Texas, Pasadena, California, Nassau County, New York and Orchard Beach in the Bronx, New York to a one-of-a-kind experience of watching modern classics like Wonder Woman, and Space Jam, safely from their cars.

"Ahead of each screening, Walmart will make it easy for families to fill their picnic baskets by ordering their drive-in essentials online for curbside pickup on the way to their movie," Walmart said in a press release.