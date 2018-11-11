With the exit of Rick Grimes (played by Andrew Lincoln), the Walking Dead season 9 has left a huge void to be filled by rest of the lead cast. While fans assumed Michonne, Daryl and Carol, they were in for a huge twist as the show introduced Judith Grimes, the daughter of the former leader of Alexandria.

She saved a group of people from approaching zombies and this led people to believe that she will follow his father and become the leader of the group. In the upcoming episode will reveal more about her character and how she deals with strangers and how well-prepared she is for the cruel world.

The synopsis of the next episode reads: "The survivors encounter unfamiliar faces outside the safety of their community's walls and must decide whether or not this new group can be trusted." The episode will air on Sunday AMC at 9 p.m. local time.

Though fans are aware that Rick has been shifted to safety via the mysterious helicopter, his groups have presumed him dead. ANd this will impact their lives deeply as they continue to survive in the post-apocalyptic zombie world. A five-minute clip of episode 6 titled Who Are You Now, shows Michonne narrating her heartbreak after losing Rick but decides to continue her fight against the undead.

Carol, on the other hand, has made peace with the situation and is happy to be the queen of King Ezekiel. But it appears Daryl is hurt the most as the trailer of the upcoming episode shows he is living a secluded life away from his group.

The highlight, however, is 10-year-old Judith, who seems to have learned all the skills from her adopted mother, Michonne. Scott Gimple, the former showrunner, and chief content officer of AMC teased that the little girl will mark a new beginning in the Walking Dead era. "When people come back for episode six, they're in for another new beginning, he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"The way episode five ended with Little Ass-Kicker being not so little, but still very much an ass kicker…we'll see these new characters [and how] the world has changed, and not only in just the way it will look but in the relationships of all these characters and the history that has transpired between the end of Rick's story [in] 905 and the start of 906. A lot of time has passed," he added.