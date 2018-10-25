Launched on August 31, 1996, with the first drawing happening exactly 6 days later, Mega Millions has overturned the fortunes of many American citizens since then. Only 6 states participated in the beginning, but as the years passed by, more and more states and jurisdictions were included and the prizes have been modified as well to attract players from across the United States.

The last drawing was on Tuesday, the 24th of October 2018 and a single winning ticket from South Carolina turned around the fortune of a winner(s) in Simpsonville, whose identity may not be known immediately.

However, the SC lottery education website in a message to the jackpot $1.5 billion winner said: "Our message to the $1.5 BILLION #Mega Millions jackpot winner: Sign the back of the ticket, place the ticket in a safe location, speak with a trusted advisor and CALL THE LOTTERY at 1-866-736-9819. Take a deep breath and enjoy the moment!"

The winners may choose to be anonymous but after a certain period of time, their names go into the public records.

The numbers drawn were 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70 and the Mega Ball was 5.

Prizes don't just bring smiles on your faces, but also a couple of problems. Individuals winning prizes greater than $600 are required to notify the Internal Revenue Service. Certain times, a sizable chunk of the lottery goes away as tax.

Experts believe it is always better to consult a financial advisor to make reasonably better decisions. Winners may choose to claim the entire sum in one go or have an initial payment made to themselves and make arrangements for the rest to be received as annuities each year for a period of time.

Each of these additional payments is 5% greater than the previous one. This is in order to protect and sustain the just acquired lifestyle of the winner. The percentage of the annuities however varies based on the amount won.

How do you play this game?

Well, one gets to pick 5 numbers from a pool of numbers ranging from 1 to 70 and an additional number from a pool ranging from 1 to 25. One may also choose the Easy pick/Quick pick option. All 6 picks must match in order to win. Prizes start from $2.

The next winner will be announced on the 26th. Let's see who smiles his/her way to the bank this time!!

In January 2017, South Carolina's previous winners, an elderly couple from Charleston, gave away their $1 million prize money to their kids and grandchildren to continue living their lifestyle without any change. "I don't need anything," the man who won it told lottery officials after cashing in his winning Mega Millions ticket.