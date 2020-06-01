Wajid Khan passed away last night due to kidney infection. The 42-year-old composer was well-known for his contribution to Bollywood's music as part of the musical duo Sajid-Wajid. Wajid Khan's death came as a shock to the industry, his colleagues and those who knew him took to social media to remember him for his work.

Wajid Khan was laid to rest at Versova cemetery in Mumbai today. His close family and his friends attended the funeral.

Wajid Khan laid to rest at Mumbai's Versova Cemetary

Wajid Khan will be remembered as one of India's most notable composers and musical personalities. The composer died at 42 in the early hours of the morning after facing complications due to kidney infection. Reports suggest that he wasn't keeping well for a while now, and his condition deteriorated in the past 10 days.

Wajid was the integral half of the famous Bollywood music duo Sajid-Wajid who'd worked on massive hits together. Wajid is succeeded by his brother Sajid, his wife Yashmin and his two kids. Wajid was laid to rest earlier today at the Versova cemetery in Mumbai coincidentally where Irrfan Khan is also buried.

Wajid Khan is dearly remembered by all those who knew him. Many celebrities and personalities mourned his loss on social media. His last project was Salman Khan's song Bhai Bhai which recently released on YouTube.

RIP Wajid Khan. His legacy shall always live on.