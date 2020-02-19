The world has been waiting for King Khan to come back to the big screen. After much speculation and multiple rumours, the wait is finally over. Recently, the actor has given his nod to a new film.

It has now been confirmed that the actor will be working with Rakumar Hirani on his next film. The film in question will see the actor in a new role, possibly something remarkably different from what the actor has done before.

SRK to come back to big screen

Since, Zero which was a commercial failure, Shah Rukh Khan stepped away from the reel to the real. As speculation built, the actor kept mum about any upcoming projects. Numerous speculations around where and when he would star in a film again, the cameos he would do, who would be in the film with him, who the director will be, the list is long. But, the actor didn't break his silence.

It has been a year since we heard about a film from the actor, but finally, he has confirmed that he will be working with Rakumar Hirani on his next film. Even for Hirani on this project, he will be moving away from working with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, a departure from the formidable duo. In the past, Rajkumar Hirani had approached SRK for Munna Bhai but that didn't materialise.

The film is supposed to be a light-hearted one, and the script is centred around immigration, a source close to the actor said. While it will be a romantic film, it will be somnething the actor hasn't pbeen a part of.

Well, while we're excited to see the actor on screen again, will this role be different from the characters he's played in the past? Shah Rukh Khan is known as the King of Romance in Bollywood, and it's not for nothing.

However, in the past few years, SRK's films have not been hitting the bull's eye with Harry Met Sejal and Zero, both big projects with renowned filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali and Anand L Rai. Will this time be different? It gives us something to think about while we're waiting to know who else will be seen in the film with the actor.