The wait is finally over as the remaining 9 episodes of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 are now streaming on both ALTBalaji and ZEE5 apps. Challenging the societal norms of marriage, relationships, and love, the series features a talented pool of actors like Ronit Roy, Gurdip Kohli Punjj, Mona Singh, Apurva Agnihotri, Pooja Banerjee, Palak Jain, Anjum Fakih, Sayush Nayyar, Sharon Prabhakar, Suchitra Pillai and Aditi Vasudeva amongst others.

While the first 10 episodes showcased the respective journey of Rohit, Ananya and Poonam and what happens to them, the remaining episodes will determine their fate and will finally reveal if they are just kehne ko humsafar... As far as the new episodes are concerned, the makers suggest that the viewers are in for great surprises, mind-boggling twists and turns and a lot of high-voltage drama.

Speaking about the encouraging response, Ronit Bose Roy, who essays the role of Rohit Mehra in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3, told the media, "I'm grateful to the audience for showering upon so much love and adulation to my character and the show. I am glad that our association (with Ekta Kapoor) has once again proved to be successful. It proves that season 3 has definitely got bigger and better. I hope you guys have as much fun as we had while shooting it. Don't miss to catch the finale episodes of the show".

Gurdip Kohli adds, "I'm glad that a lot of people have resonated with my character Poonam and have told me that they relate to whatever that she has gone through in her life. With an already-failed marriage and after getting remarried to a much younger person, there is still a sense of insecurity that hounds her. It gives me immense joy to be a part of season 3 of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain as I now wait to see the audience's reaction to the finale episode."

With the fourth season of the series already in the pipeline, the upcoming season is sure to be an exciting watch as one waits to see if Amaira becomes the latest Humsafar in Rohit's life or does he realise how much he loves Ananya.