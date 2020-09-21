India's star tourist attraction, the 17th-century monument of love, the Taj Mahal has been made open for visitors starting Monday, September 21 after an unprecedented closure of six months, due to Covid-19 pandemic.

A maximum of 5,000 visitors will be allowed in two shifts per day into the monument which will be a sight for sore eyes. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials have made all necessary arrangement for the reopening.

About 160 tickets were booked online, visitors divided into 2 slots

About 160 tickets were booked online but first to enter was a tourist from Taiwan staying in India, officials said.

Amar Nath Gupta, caretaker of the Taj Mahal, said: "Sanitisation at the Eastern and the Western gates, thermal screening, painting of circles for social distancing, etc., are in place. Only 2,500 visitors will be permitted inside the mausoleum in one shift and this will only be possible through online booking.

Foreigners will need to buy Rs 1,100 entrance tickets and domestic visitors will be able to enter paying Rs 50 per ticket. Rs 200 ticket is additional to enter the main platform for a view of the graves of Emperor Shah Jahan and his beloved consort Mumtaz Mahal.

Meanwhile, the health department reported 105 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The total number is now 4,706, of which 3,727 have recovered. The number of active cases is 862. So far, there have been 117 deaths.