In a shocking incident, a home guard in Bihar's Araria was made to do sit-ups and seek for mercy after he stopped the car of an agriculture officer and asked him to show his curfew pass. The home guard had stopped the car of the officer while passing through the check-post. This angered Bihar Agriculture officer Manoj Kumar and he made the home guard, who was simply doing his duty.

Kumar is posted in the district Agriculture department as a Deputy Development Commissioner. Araria SP Dhurat Sayli Savlaram had ordered an inquiry into the incident. The report of the inquiry is awaited. When contacted, Kumar chose not to answer our calls and reply to a text message.

In a purported video of the incident that has since gone viral on social media, the home guard is seen doing sit-ups while holding his ears as the officer watched him. Later the home guard seeks mercy folding his both hands in front of the VVIP babu.

Watch the video of the incident below

People demand action against 'VVIP ego'

The shocking behaviour of Kumar has been widely criticised on Twitter since the home guard was honestly doing his duty. People demanded action against him for insulting an honest government worker.

"In Bihar's Araria, a home guard was made to do sit-ups as punishment and beg for mercy after he stopped an agriculture officer, asked for pass and checked his car. What an honourable way to thank Corona-fighters!" wrote Stuti on twitter.

"Strong disciplinary action must be taken against this officer. IPC should be invoked in this case as he assaulted and used force to a public servant on duty to prevent the ps from discharging his duties," said another user.