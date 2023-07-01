Social media sensation Uorfi Javed never fails to surprise her with her sartorial choices. The iconic fashionista is known for creating her own outfits with day-to-day objects, be it candy floss, denim, garbage bag, tape and whatnot. Her creativity often gets her into trouble. Uorfi has always been trolled for her outfits but never has her morale gone down despite merciless trolls targeting her.

She has taken inspiration from celebrated designers like Loewe, Tom Ford, YSL, Suneet Varma and more.

Uorfi Javed was brutally trolled for flaunting nipples in a bold breastplate outfit

On Friday, Uorfi made heads turn yet again when at Gazia Millennial awards night.

For the star-studded night, Uorfi wore a self-designed breastplate to the awards show. However, her nipple was visible. She styled the bronze-gold backless accessory with a teal-blue elegantly-pleated saree, a messy top bun, high heels, and striking makeup.

Netizens were quick to troll her for her bizarre outfit and called it" a "vulgar nip show".

Take a look at the comments.

A user wrote, "This doesn't attract, this is vulgar. One should Know the difference between looking hot. And looking vulgar."

Another mentioned, "You should've avoided making the nipples! It should've been plain to make it look fashionable. Nipples ruined it."

Uorfi Javed was awarded "Mould Breaker of the Year".

The event was a star-studded affair, with the guest list including big names like Aditya Roy Kapur, Vijaya Varma, Uorfi Javed, Sunny Leone, Disha Patani, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra, Sobhita Dhulipala, Raja Kumari, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tesher, Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock, Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta, and more.