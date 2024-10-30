'Vulgar, cringe': Avneet Kaur criticised for wearing navy blue bralette, thigh-high slit skirt for Diwali bash

Bollywood celebs are attending Diwali parties in full swing. It's been over a week since celebs are hosting pre-Diwali bashes. So far Manish Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Emmy Entertainment, and Ramesh Taurani among others have hosted Diwali parties at their respective residence.

On Tuesday, one more Diwali party was held in the city and was attended by several celebs. However, it was Television star and social media sensation Avneet Kaur who added a dash of glamour at the Diwali bash in a bold, shimmering ensemble.

The actor opted for a navy blue saree-style outfit, as she paired it with a daring bralette blouse and thigh-high slit lehenga-styled saree. She completed her raunchy outfit with pencil heels.

Avneet's bold outfit for Diwali left netizens unimpressed. Social media users called it too risqué for the festive occasion. As Diwali is about vibrant traditional wear.

A look at nasty comments as Avneet faced backlash for her Diwali outfit:

A user wrote, "Body exposing is not fashion.."

Another wrote, "She's looking vulgar."

The third one mentioned, "She tries super hard to look sexy but ends up looking cringier than ever."

Work Front

Avneet Kaur started her career as a child artist and was seen in many TV shows like Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Chandra Nandini.

Tiku Weds Sheru was also seen in satirical romantic comedy-drama films. The film was produced by Kangana Ranaut, and written and directed by Sai Kabir under the banner of Manikarnika Films. It also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui opposite Avneet Kaur.