Indian Railways is used by around 24 million passengers every day, but that isn't stopping the country's national transporter from catering to some curated needs as India enters the festive season. On the occasion of Navratri, it's going to be nine days of fasting and feasting for many and the Indian Railways is participating in the festivities with a special surprise.

Passengers who are fasting on the occasion can relish a special menu curated by the IRCTC called the Vrat Thali. The meals will be specially-prepared without onion or garlic, suitable for people fasting during Navratri while travelling. IRCTC will provide this facility at 400 stations from September 26 till October 5.

"During the auspicious festival of Navratri, IR brings to you a special menu to satiate your Vrat cravings, being served from 26.09.22 - 05.10.22," the Ministry of Railways announced on the eve of the first day of the festival.

This makes travelling by train convenient across India during the nine-day festival.

How to order Vrat Thali?

The Navratri special Vrat Thali can be ordered from Food on Track app, by visiting the IRCTC catering website or just by calling on 1323. While placing orders online, passengers can choose the cash-on-delivery option as well and pay when the food is delivered to the seat.

The food menu includes Aloo chaap and Sabudana tikki for starters and Sabudana khichdi and paneer makhmali with parathas for the main course. Other items such as Kofta Curry, and Sabudana khichri Navratri thali will also be available.