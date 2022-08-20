Amid raging controversy over giving voting rights to "outsiders" in the coming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory Government on Saturday dismissed the row over the likely addition of 25 lakhs names to the electoral roll.

In a bid to clarify the confusion, the government said, "There have been media reports that more than 25 lakh additions will be there in the electoral rolls. This is a misrepresentation of facts, which is being spread by vested interests. This revision of electoral rolls will cover existing residents of the UT of J&K and an increase in numbers will be of the voters who have attained the age of 18 years as on 1.10.2022 or earlier".

The government further said that the number of electors as published in the Special Summary Revision of J&K State in 2011 was 66,00,921, and the number of electors as of today in the electoral roll of J&K UT is 76,02,397. This increase is mainly due to the new voters, who attained the age of 18 years.

To change in laws related to job, land buying rights

To counter the opposition parties' campaign, the government said that there will be no change in rules regarding buying of property and jobs in the Government of UT of J&K and have no link to the representation of voters or otherwise.

"There is no change in the special provisions for Kashmiri migrants for their enrolment in the electoral rolls of their original native constituencies. They will continue to be given the option of voting at their place of enrolment or through postal ballot or through for specially set up polling stations at Jammu, Udhampur, Delhi, etc", the government said.

Opposition parties cry foul; vow to launch agitation

The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued the clarification to counter the opposition's campaign. Former Chief Minister.

A massive controversy has erupted after the announcement of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir Hirdesh Kumar Singh to allow non-locals to cast votes in the coming assembly elections.

Except for BJP, all political parties of Jammu and Kashmir have vowed to oppose this move of the Election Commission of India.

While former Chief Minister and president of National Conference Dr. Farooq Abdullah announced to convene an all-party meeting on Monday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti sought the support of political parties of the country to "save" Jammu and Kashmir from "pre-poll rigging".