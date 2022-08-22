Notwithstanding clarification given by the Jammu and Kashmir Government to remove "misconception" about voting rights to "outsiders", former Chief Minister and president of the National Conference Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Monday announced that they will adopt all means to oppose this move of the Election Commission.

Addressing media persons after the much-publicized all-party meeting at his residence, Dr. Abdullah said that participants in the meeting have decided to legal and political means to oppose the decision of the Election Commission to give voting rights to non-residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Giving details of the meeting, he said that it was decided that all options would be explored and if needed political parties would approach the court to challenge the decision of the Election Commission.

"We will oppose this decision both legally and politically but would not allow BJP to accomplish its nefarious designs", he said, adding, "Decision to give voting rights to non-locals is unacceptable to people of Jammu and Kashmir".

Leaders of national parties to be invited to J&K

Dr. Farooq Abdullah informed that leaders of all national parties will be invited to Jammu and Kashmir to brief them about the nefarious designs of the BJP to hand over the J&K assembly to outsiders.

"We will take this issue to the logical conclusion through political and legal options", he said and all political parties present in today's meeting have decided to educate people in their respective areas about the evil designs of the government.

Shiv Sena joins the all-party meeting

First time in the political history of J&K, Shiv Sena, a right-wing party, joined a meeting with National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Dr. Farooq Abdullah has extended an invitation to the Shiv Sena to join the all-party meeting and the same was accepted by the right-wing party.

President of the J&K wing of Shiv Sena Manish Sawhney said that they have joined the all-party meeting to protect the rights of the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. He extended all support to the NC, PDP, Congress, and other parties on this issue.

Peoples's Conference, Apni Party stay away from meeting

Two prominent region parties of J&K, the Peoples' Conference, and the Apni Party stayed away from the all-party meeting convened by Dr. Farooq Abdullah.

"It is a futile exercise. Why should we attend the meeting? Our party is satisfied with the clarification issued by the government," a news agency, quoting a leader of the party, reported.

Apart from constituents of Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) today's meeting was also attended by Congress, Shiv Sena and Janta Dal United.

J&K govt dismissed the controversy as a "misrepresentation of facts"

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has already dismissed the row over the likely addition of 25 lakhs names to the electoral roll.

In a bid to clarify the confusion, the government said, "There have been media reports that more than 25 lakh additions will be there in the electoral rolls. This is a misrepresentation of facts, which is being spread by vested interests. This revision of electoral rolls will cover existing residents of the UT of J&K and an increase in numbers will be of the voters who have attained the age of 18 years as on 1.10.2022 or earlier"

The government further said that the number of electors as published in the Special Summary Revision of J&K State in 2011 was 66,00,921, and the number of electors as of today in the electoral roll of J&K UT is 76,02,397. This increase is mainly due to the new voters, who attained the age of 18 years.