A majority of voters remained optimistic about their future as around half of the respondents to the IANS-CVOTER poll tracker said their life will improve in the next one year.

Almost the same level of optimism was witnessed during all the seven phases of Lok Sabha elections from April 11 to May 19.

In the poll conducted on May 19, 57.90 per cent of 12,398 respondents said their living standard was going to get better. Only 8.92 per cent expected no change.

On April 11, when the first phase of polling took place, 60.33 per cent of the respondents had shown optimism. The drop between the first and the last phase has been marginal around three per cent.

Among states, people in Haryana, Bihar and Odisha were most optimistic while those in Punjab, Kerala and Assam were least upbeat.

At the same time, only 42.25 per cent of respondents said that their life improved in the last one year and 26.65 said it has become worse.

The net life improvement rating on April 11 was 17.56 which went up to 22.08 on April 21 before falling.

The net improvement rating on May 19 was among the highest in Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand and lowest in Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Punjab.