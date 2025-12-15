A day after the Congress organised the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday made it clear that the issue has nothing to do with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, stating that it has been raised solely by the grand old party.

Distancing himself from the "Vote Chori" campaign launched by the Congress, Omar Abdullah clarified that the INDIA bloc has no connection with the campaign.

On Sunday, Congress leaders targeted the ruling BJP and the Election Commission at the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally in the national capital, alleging that "vote chori" is ingrained in the ruling party's DNA.

Interacting with media persons in Srinagar, Omar Abdullah said the "Vote Chori" campaign was initiated by the Congress. "The INDIA bloc has nothing to do with it. Every political party is at liberty to set its own agenda. The Congress has made 'vote chori' and SIR its main issues. Who are we to tell them otherwise?" he said.

When asked about the aggressive "Vote Chori" campaign and alleged electoral irregularities being highlighted by coalition partner Congress, the Chief Minister reiterated that it was solely the stand of the Congress party.

Earlier support for EVMs

After the Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in October 2024, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had supported Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), despite the fact that the Congress and some of its allies had raised questions over their credibility and demanded a return to ballot paper voting.

Omar Abdullah, who is also the vice-president of the Congress ally National Conference, said it was wrong to question EVMs only when election results do not meet expectations.

"When you get a hundred-plus Members of Parliament elected using the same EVMs and celebrate it as a victory for your party, you cannot, a few months later, turn around and say you do not like these EVMs because the results are no longer going your way," he said.

"If you have problems with EVMs, then you should be consistent in those concerns," he added, asserting that parties should not contest elections if they do not trust the voting system.

Citing his own experience of losing the Lok Sabha election and then securing a decisive win in the Assembly polls months later, Abdullah said, "One day voters choose you, the next day they don't. I never blamed the machines."

The National Conference, led by Abdullah, is a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, while the Congress remains the largest party in the coalition in terms of opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vowed to intensify the campaign against the alleged "Vote Chori" during the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

Lambasting the BJP-led government and the Election Commission of India, Rahul Gandhi asserted that a future Congress government would amend the new law, which he claims grants immunity to the Election Commission, and would take action against election commissioners "if required."

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of introducing the law, Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission was functioning "in tandem with the BJP government" in what he described as a battle between "truth and untruth."

"It may take time, but truth will ultimately prevail. We will work with truth and non-violence to defeat Modi and Shah," he said, while cautioning the poll body to remain the country's Election Commission and "not Modi's Election Commission."