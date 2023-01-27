Rap is a combination of Rhythm and poetry emerged in the late 1980s.As it majorly reflects urban realities and struggle of urban areas. Young people in India have similarly begun to use rap to give voice to issues of the society.

Youth of the society rapping about various issues like farmer suicide, rape , acid attack on women & politics, and many more as these issues demands to be heard and needs a strong voice.

Priyanshu Bhardwaj started his career in 2017 as a rapper, comedian and YouTuber and created his own YouTube channel named Passkivines. He belongs to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

He became the love of more than 1 million audience because of his generous and kind towards society and social responsibilities as well. He followed his passion of rapping since childhood and eventually became voice of the voiceless through his rap skill.

He states that Yoga is medicine to physical health similarly music works as medicine of mental health. In today's hustling life everyone is looking for peace and largely depends on music for that calmness.

He is thankful to the love of his audience and support and wanted to perform more for his audience.