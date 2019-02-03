Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya aka Ishita of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is set make her debut as a host of reality show The Voice, which will go on air from Sunday, February 3.

Interestingly, The Voice will feature Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman as the super judge and the actress is quite excited to share the screen space with the music maestro.

Divyanka has now shared a behind-the-scene video from the shoot on Instagram where AR Rahman is seen crooning a song on the sets.

Teasing fans with the short clip, the actress wrote on her page: "You know what you'll miss if you don't turn on your #IntelligentBox on 3rd Feb at 8pm. Watch #TheVoice on @StarPlus starting TOMORROW!!!!! #TheVoiceOnStarPlus #TheVoiceGoodTimesWithDivyanka #BehindTheScenes #FansAtWork"

Needless to say, it will be interesting to watch the gorgeous Divyanka hosting the show while listening to the soothing voice of AR Rahman.

In a recent interview with DNA, Divyanka had expressed her joy and excitement to shoot with the singer. She said, "I am a huge fan of his. When I got to know he is the super guru on the show, I felt this was the best."

However, just like any other fan, the gorgeous actress expressed her nervousness regarding the impending interactions with the music maestro and also hopes not to offend him in any way. "I may be exaggerating, but I hope I don't offend him in any way. We have some interesting interactions, and on this show, people will know his true personality," she said.