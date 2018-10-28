It looks like it was all in the family for the Kapoors of Bollywood at the Vogue Women of the Year 2018. Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan won top honours at the Vogue Women of the Year 2018, with Ranbir Kapoor who is Alia's boyfriend and Kareena's first cousin, adjudged the 'Man of the Year' at the same awards ceremony.
The Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2018 winners include people from the entertainment, fashion, media, textiles, business, law, social entrepreneurship and sports fields. Alia Bhatt won the Vogue and Lamborghini Youth Icon of The Year award, while Kareena Kapoor Khan was honoured with the Vogue and IWC Schaffhausen Style Icon of the Year award.
From playing high school kid to the most layered roles the celluloid has to offer, she's come a long way in just six short years. Say hello to the Vogue and Lamborghini Youth Icon Of The Year, Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt) #VogueWomenOfTheYear Photographed by: Bikramjit Bose (@thebadlydrawnboy). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Priyanka Borkar (@hairbypriyanka). Make-up: Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini)
Actress Radhika Apte, who has been seen in movies as well as a lot of web series this year, was honoured with the Vogue Trends Disruptor of the Year (Female). Raazi director Meghna Gulzar was the Vogue Filmmaker of the Year 2018.
18 years, 60 films and countless moments of sartorial inspiration: Who else but #KareenaKapoorKhan could do justice to the Vogue and IWC Schaffhausen Style Icon Of The Year award? #VogueWomenOfTheYear Meet the change makers, the ceiling breakers and the entertainers of the year on the cover of November 2018 issue! #VogueWomenOfTheYear Photographed by: Bikramjit Bose (@thebadlydrawnboy). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Make-up: Mickey Contractor (@mickeycontractor)
Among the men from Bollywood, apart from actor Ranbir Kapoor who, as we mentioned was the Vogue Man of the Year, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal were also honoured. While Ayushmann Khurrana, who has had several good movies this year, was the Vogue Man of The Moment, actor Vicky Kaushal, also a rising star this year in the movies, was adjudged the Vogue Trends Disruptor of the Year (Male).
Actor, artist, achiever... 2018's Vogue Man Of The Year needs no introduction. #RanbirKapoor #VogueWomenOfTheYear Photographed by: Bikramjit Bose (@thebadlydrawnboy). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Ajay Kaloya (@ajaykaloya.hair). Make-up: Hemant Naik
The Vogue Women of the Year 2018 honoured renowned editor and entrepreneur Arianna Huffington with the Global Thought Leader of the Year award, while Mirror Now's Faye D'Souza won the Vogue Opinion Maker of the Year trophy.
Lawyer Deepika Rajawat, who fought for the Kathua rape victim, was honoured with the Vogue Crusader of the Year award for 2018.
When the brutal gangrape and murder of a child sent our country into a state of shock, fear and disbelief, she jumped into action and became the voice for the voiceless. Lawyer-activist and real-life hero, #DeepikaRajawat is the Vogue Crusader Of The Year. #VogueWomenOfTheYear
Fashion designer Ritu Kumar was presented the Vogue and Gemfields Lifetime Achievement Award. Hima Das, Vinesh Phogat and Swapna Barman won the Vogue Sportswomen of the Year award for 2018.
Here is the complete list of the Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2018 winners:
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Vogue and IWC Schaffhausen Style Icon of the Year
Alia Bhatt: Vogue and Lamborghini Youth Icon of the Year
Ranbir Kapoor: Vogue Man of the Year
Vicky Kaushal: Vogue Trends Disruptor of the Year (Male)
Radhika Apte: Vogue Trends Disruptor of the Year (Female)
Ayushmann Khurrana: Vogue Man of the Moment
Deepika Rajawat: Vogue Crusader of the Year
Anamika Khanna: Vogue Designer of the Year
Meghna Gulzar: Vogue Filmmaker of the Year
Chetna Gala Sinha: Vogue Social Entrepreneur of the Year
Faye D'Souza: Vogue Opinion Maker of the Year
Hima Das, Vinesh Phogat and Swapna Barman: Vogue Sportswomen of the Year
She made sporting history this year by becoming the first Indian to win a World Championship gold. She is on the fast track to success and isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Hima Das (@hima_mon_jai) is one of the three ladies taking home the title of Vogue Sportswomen Of The Year. #VogueWomenOfTheYear
Ritu Kumar: Vogue and Gemfields Lifetime Achievement Award
Rithika Merchant, Trisha Shetty, Aditi Avasthi and Usha Kiran: Vogue Young Achievers of the Year
Maria Grazia Chiuri: Vogue Global Icon of the Year
Arianna Huffington: Global Thought Leader of the Year
Vinita Gupta: Vogue and IBM Businesswoman of the Year.
Congratulations to all the winners at the Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2018!