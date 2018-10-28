It looks like it was all in the family for the Kapoors of Bollywood at the Vogue Women of the Year 2018. Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan won top honours at the Vogue Women of the Year 2018, with Ranbir Kapoor who is Alia's boyfriend and Kareena's first cousin, adjudged the 'Man of the Year' at the same awards ceremony.

The Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2018 winners include people from the entertainment, fashion, media, textiles, business, law, social entrepreneurship and sports fields. Alia Bhatt won the Vogue and Lamborghini Youth Icon of The Year award, while Kareena Kapoor Khan was honoured with the Vogue and IWC Schaffhausen Style Icon of the Year award.

Actress Radhika Apte, who has been seen in movies as well as a lot of web series this year, was honoured with the Vogue Trends Disruptor of the Year (Female). Raazi director Meghna Gulzar was the Vogue Filmmaker of the Year 2018.

Among the men from Bollywood, apart from actor Ranbir Kapoor who, as we mentioned was the Vogue Man of the Year, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal were also honoured. While Ayushmann Khurrana, who has had several good movies this year, was the Vogue Man of The Moment, actor Vicky Kaushal, also a rising star this year in the movies, was adjudged the Vogue Trends Disruptor of the Year (Male).

The Vogue Women of the Year 2018 honoured renowned editor and entrepreneur Arianna Huffington with the Global Thought Leader of the Year award, while Mirror Now's Faye D'Souza won the Vogue Opinion Maker of the Year trophy.

Lawyer Deepika Rajawat, who fought for the Kathua rape victim, was honoured with the Vogue Crusader of the Year award for 2018.

Fashion designer Ritu Kumar was presented the Vogue and Gemfields Lifetime Achievement Award. Hima Das, Vinesh Phogat and Swapna Barman won the Vogue Sportswomen of the Year award for 2018.

Here is the complete list of the Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2018 winners:

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Vogue and IWC Schaffhausen Style Icon of the Year

Alia Bhatt: Vogue and Lamborghini Youth Icon of the Year

Ranbir Kapoor: Vogue Man of the Year

Vicky Kaushal: Vogue Trends Disruptor of the Year (Male)

Radhika Apte: Vogue Trends Disruptor of the Year (Female)

Ayushmann Khurrana: Vogue Man of the Moment

Deepika Rajawat: Vogue Crusader of the Year

Anamika Khanna: Vogue Designer of the Year

Meghna Gulzar: Vogue Filmmaker of the Year

Chetna Gala Sinha: Vogue Social Entrepreneur of the Year

Faye D'Souza: Vogue Opinion Maker of the Year

Hima Das, Vinesh Phogat and Swapna Barman: Vogue Sportswomen of the Year

Ritu Kumar: Vogue and Gemfields Lifetime Achievement Award

Rithika Merchant, Trisha Shetty, Aditi Avasthi and Usha Kiran: Vogue Young Achievers of the Year

Maria Grazia Chiuri: Vogue Global Icon of the Year

Arianna Huffington: Global Thought Leader of the Year

Vinita Gupta: Vogue and IBM Businesswoman of the Year.

Congratulations to all the winners at the Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2018!