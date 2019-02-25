India's biggest cellular service provider Vodafone Idea has reportedly revised the Rs 509 prepaid unlimited pack with more data benefits.

Previously, Rs 509 tariff plan used to offer 1.4GB data allowance per day, 100 SMSs per day, unlimited calling (local and STD), access to Vodafone Play multimedia content for 90 days. Now, it offers 1.5GB data per day. Though it is just 100MB more, it sums up to 9GB for the entirety of the three months. This is a good deal at least to Vodafone Idea customers compared to Airtel subscribers.

Here's how Vodafone Idea's Rs 509 plan fares against Reliance Jio, Airtel and BSNL:

Airtel's Rs 509 plan offers 1.4GB data per day, 100 SMSs per day, unlimited calling (local and STD), access to Airtel TV and Wynk music service for 90 days.

State-run BSNL has Rs 485 plan. It offers 1.5GB data per day, free calling (local and STD), 100 SMSs per day for the validity of 90 days. But, it has no offers such as access to multimedia content and also, it offers internet in 3G compared to 4G on rival networks.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio does not offer any specific Rs 509 plan, but it has one, which comes close to the former in terms of tariff plan charge. It has Rs 498 pack and offers 2GB data per day, 100 SMSs per day, unlimited calling (local and STD), access to JioCinema, JioSavaan and several other Jio suite of multimedia apps. Guess what, it comes with 91 days validity. Considering benefits, this is best of the prepaid unlimited packs available in the market.

It looks like Vodafone Idea needs to pull up their socks or else Reliance Jio will attract more consumers and dethrone the former to become India's telecom service leader in less than a year.

