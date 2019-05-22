Alina Kabaeva, the 36-year-old ex-gymnast who is the secret lover of Russian president Vladimir Putin has given birth to twins, reports coming out of Moscow revealed. Even though there is no official confirmation from Kremlin or Kabaeva regarding the relationship, many believe that the Olympic gold medallist has long been associated with the Russian president.

Sergei Kanev, an investigative journalist close to the Russian intelligence services revealed that the entire VIP fourth floor at the Kulakov Research Centre for Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Perinatology was completely cleared earlier this month before admitting Kabaeva for delivery. Kanev claims that Federal Protective Officers conducted a thorough check in every corner of the maternity hospital before Kabaeva's arrival.

"Half of the medical team was kicked out of the delivery ward. A famous doctor from Italy was the key to helping the birth with the assistance of academician Gennady Sukhikh, director of the medical center. The mother was delivered of two boys. However, a C-section had to be performed," said Kanev, the Sun reports.

However, Kanev did not name the Italian doctor who reached Russia for Kabaeva's delivery.

It should be noted that Vladimir Putin was married to Lyudmila Shkrebneva, and the couple has two daughters, 34-year-old Maria, and 32-year-old Yekaterina. The couple who got married in 1983 parted ways in 2014, thus ending 31 years of togetherness.

It was after his divorce that Kabaeva's name started popping up with the president. Interestingly, Kabaeva appeared several times in front of the public with a seemingly wedding ring on her fingers, and this made many people believe that Putin has secretly married her.

There are also claims that the couple had already given birth to their first son in 2015 from a Swiss Clinic. Several reports also allege that Kabaeva has a fleet of jets for her service, and she also enjoys top-category security with the protection of armed soldiers.