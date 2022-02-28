Until the day Russia invaded Ukraine, Vladimir Putin was widely considered one of the most influential politicians in the world. The Russian president had millions of fan following in different nooks of the world including India, and he was widely hailed as the most influential figure in modern politics. However, things are not favorable for Putin now, as the Ukrainian invasion has made Putin a villainous figure among the general public.

From personal sanctions to strong financial setbacks, Putin is now facing the pressure of his lifetime. Adding up the salt to the wound, international media outlets are hailing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a hero.

An essay that talked about 'a single whole' followed by invasion

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Vladimir Putin had written an essay during his Covid isolation period a few months ago. In the essay, he called Russians and Ukrainians one people, 'a single whole'. According to Putin, the current division is the result of mistakes made at different periods of time.

Vladimir Putin's narrative on the essay soon became Russia's goal, and amid pressure and criticisms from all corners, the European power started invading Ukraine.

And now, several countries including the United States and Australia have sanctioned a personal ban on Vladimir Putin, along with an array of financial sanctions. Due to these sanctions, the Russian Rouble is falling. Moreover, the European Union and the United States had banned several Russian banks from SWIFT transactions, which could ultimately isolate Russia in the financial sector.

Zelensky emerging as a global hero

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has emerged as a hero to his nation's citizens and far beyond for the personal risk he took while combating the Russian attack.

"I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state because our weapons are our truth. Our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children and we will protect all of this," said Zelensky with valor in one clip filmed outside his office in Kyiv.

All these developments indicate Zelensky's rising affinity among the global public, and Vladimir Putin's probable fall in terms of public acceptance.