The ex-wife of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 contestant VJ Abhishek has made allegations against a YouTube channel of refusing to remove an interview that she had given when she was married to him.

Marriage Ended in 2 Years

Abhishek's interviews started getting a lot of traction after he entered Bigg Boss Tamil house last Sunday. The VJ and cinema critic had married Deepa Natarajan in 2017 and they ended their marriage two years later.

However, the interviews that they gave when they were in a relationship continue to remain on YouTube. "Hello everyone, I'm sure most of us know, how difficult it is to pull ourselves out of a dark place that we threw ourselves into and how certain triggers, people still talking about certain parts from it, certain memories can literally just spoil our entire day or week.

When I decided to walk out of my marriage three years back, I decided to do it all by myself, as in, go through the aftermath, the heartbreak etc etc.. and it was a personal choice," she wrote in her first post on Instagram.

She added, "I do not know if the other person also needs the same, but at least I assume they wouldn't prefer for it to be there as we are not even a thing right now and it was a mutual decision."

In the subsequent posts, she mentioned about an interview on a particular YouTube channel which has been refusing to remove her video despite her constant attempts to bring down the link as it was impacting her health.

She added, "Since 2 years I have been trying to reach out to Mr Hemanth (tagging im below as well) from this channel and these were the series of instances that happend. "

Deepa Natarajan further alleges that the YouTube channel demanded money to delete the video.