At least eight persons, including a child, were reported dead in a major gas leak at the LG Polymers chemical plant in Visakhapatnam, in the early hours of Thursday, May 7. Thousands of villagers were rushed to nearby hospitals in Visakhapatnam after complaining of breathing difficulties, and burning sensation in the eyes.

The gas leak tragedy took place at LG Polymers chemical plant in the RR Venkatapuram village in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam around 2.30 am today. People were seen running helter-skelter as over 1,000 people in five surrounding villages, in a three km radius, have been reported sick.

The evacuation process is underway in the nearby villages. Meanwhile, horrific visuals surfacing on Twitter and Facebook show scores of people lying unconscious on the roads. Many were seen trying to reach ambulances with the unconscious children in their arms.

