At least eight persons, including a child, were reported dead in a major gas leak at the LG Polymers chemical plant in Visakhapatnam, in the early hours of Thursday, May 7. Thousands of villagers were rushed to nearby hospitals in Visakhapatnam after complaining of breathing difficulties, and burning sensation in the eyes.
The gas leak tragedy took place at LG Polymers chemical plant in the RR Venkatapuram village in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam around 2.30 am today. People were seen running helter-skelter as over 1,000 people in five surrounding villages, in a three km radius, have been reported sick.
The evacuation process is underway in the nearby villages. Meanwhile, horrific visuals surfacing on Twitter and Facebook show scores of people lying unconscious on the roads. Many were seen trying to reach ambulances with the unconscious children in their arms.
Follow the LIVE BLOG of ibtimes.co.in to get the latest updates on the Vizag gas leak.
Live Updates
Vizag gas leak: PM Modi calls for meeting of the NDMA
PM Modi called for a meeting of the NDMA, in wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also present.
WATCH | NDRF personnel carrying out rescue and evacuation operations
Special chemical accident team continues search and evacuation work assisting local people and admin on site.
#VizagGasLeak update 3 @NDRFHQ Spl chemical accident team continues search & evacuation work assisting local people & admin on site @PIBHomeAffairs @ndmaindia @vizagcitypolice @vizagcollector @HMOIndia @BhallaAjay26 pic.twitter.com/yKzxdHu3cV— ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्यनारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯ ପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) May 7, 2020
Badminton player Kidambi Srikanth offered condolences
Indian badminton player Kidambi Srikanth took to Twitter to offer condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. "Disturbing to hear about the Vizag Gas Leak. Hope affected people recover soon and my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Stay safe Vizag!," read Srikanth's tweet.
In disturbing videos, men, women and kids were seen on the ground
Situation is being monitored closely: PM Modi on Vizag gas leak
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter saying that he spoke to officials of the MHA and the NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam. PM Modi said that the situation is being monitored closely. "I pray for everyone's safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam," read Modi's tweet.
Vizag gas leak update
- Gas has been neutralised
- Villages evacuated
- 8 dead
- Over 1,000 sick
- Hundreds in hospital
- NDMA meeting underway