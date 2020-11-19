Vivo has announced its new Android-based operating system 'OriginOS' at its annual developer conference in China.

OriginOS is the successor to FuntouchOS and features a complete design overhaul that prioritizes widgets, arranging them in a grid-like layout, reports The Verge.

"The genesis of OriginOS centers around three frontiers based on smartphone consumer demands: design, smoothness and convenience. OriginOS repurposes familiar features with new exciting designs to create the ultimate smartphone experience," the report quoted a company spokesperson as saying.

One of the main highlights of OriginOS is reimagined widgets. Similar to Apple's, the Android skin allows you to personalise widgets, like a sliding puzzle with different shapes.

Vivo is also beautifying the wallpaper experience. The new Android skin allows users to choose different backgrounds with a realistic look and feel to it.

In terms of performance, Vivo claims that the OriginOS will be much less resource-intensive compared to the FuntouchOS that runs on Vivo smartphones.

It includes a Multi-Turbo 5.0 feature to aid memory optimisation.

As many as 26 combinations of gestures have been added to the new OS. For mobile payments, there is a SuperCard feature that shows up from the bottom of the screen.

Users will also be able to switch to a more stock-android look UI if they find the new one too complicated.

(With inputs from IANS)