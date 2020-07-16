When it comes to flagship smartphones, Indian consumers have a few go-to brands like Apple, Samsung and OnePlus. But the options are not limited to just these brands and that's a good thing. Vivo has launched two new premium smartphones in India to make its presence felt in the flagship spectrum and it might actually be on to something this time around.

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro are two new entrants that truly make a dent in the flagship race. Buyers cannot go without considering one of these two phones as they make a solid case for themselves. Here's a look at why Vivo X50 series make a sensible approach.

Vivo X50, X50 Pro: Price and availability

Vivo X50 comes in two variants, the 128GB storage model costs Rs 34,990 and the 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 37,990. The colour options include Frost Blue and Gaze Black.

Vivo X50 Pro comes in 256GB storage and costs Rs 49,990. It comes in Alpha Grey colour.

Both the phones will be available starting July 24 but pre-bookings are already live with launch offers across online and offline retailers including Reliance Digital, Croma, Flipkart, Amazon, Vijay Sales, Paytm Mall, and Tata Cliq.

Vivo X50: Features

Display: 6.56-inch full-HD+ Flat Ultra O AMOLED Screen with HDR 10+ support, 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch response rate Main camera: 48MP f/1.6 lens OIS, 8MP 120-degree wide-angle, 5MP macro, 13MP Bokeh with 20x digital zoom Selfie camera: 32MP Camera modes: Astro Mode, Extreme Night Vision, Super Night HDR, Pro Sports Mode, Motion AF Tracking, Instant Vlog. CPU: Snapdragon 730 RAM: 8GB OS: Android 10-based FunTouchOS 10.5 Battery: 4,200mAh with 33W Flash Charge Add-ons: In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, USB Type-C, Dual 4G and more

Vivo X50 Pro: Features