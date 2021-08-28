Instagram fame Vivek Choudhary disclosed that his book will be launched this month. This would be published online as an E-Book.

He was seen helping a lot of needy people in the Covid times, Through his Instagram Stories, he reached thousands of people and helped them in getting their treatment and other supplies, he claims. Ever since then, he along with his partner Khushi Choudhary are seen doing social works and helping the underprivileged. He disclosed on his Instagram about his book launch but it is still not clear about what his book would cover. People are assuming his book to be based on his life struggles as we all know how much struggle he did before coming into the limelight, or this can be about his story in the Covid Times and the social work he did.

He was very much active on his Instagram where he stated that he wants to train young people about the proper use of social media, who wish to make Digital Platforms as their profession. We have seen countless cases where young people who come from humble backgrounds and with no support in the industry, how people try to exploit them and misuse their talent. He says he has a lot to offer to society in terms of how to effectively use social media.

He believes that platforms like Instagram, Youtube, MX Takatak, ETC are themselves a talent launcher as we have come across many hidden talents through these platforms which proved to be life changing. But among the chaos in becoming a social media star lies a path where all the fraudsters don't miss their chance to exploit new talents to their benefit.

Hence, this is indeed a great initiative for society.