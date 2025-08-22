From their romance, their marriage to their kids; Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have kept their personal life quite guarded. From their secret romance to the surprise wedding that took the world by surprise; the couple stayed far away from the spotlight when it comes to their personal life. However, now, director Vivek Agnihotri, who once used to be Anushka Sharma's neighbour, has shared a glimpse into their love life.

Virat - Anushka's early days romance

Vivek Agnihotri, who happens to be a very close friend of Anushka Sharma's father, has revealed that King Kohli used to visit her home before their marriage. "Anushka Sharma was my neighbour back then. We lived in the same society, we moved out and they must have too... but her father is still a great friend of mine," he said in a podcast.

The 'Kashmir Files' director revealed that the children in the streets used to go crazy seeing Virat. "Much before their wedding, Virat would often come to her house, to meet her. Children in our street used to go crazy. They would run behind his car in fondness. That is the only memory I have of him," he said.

The guarded life

However, when it comes to cricket, Agnihotri revealed that he doesn't watch it and doesn't know Kohli personally either. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in a most exquisite ceremony in Italy in 2017. The couple welcomed their first baby girl in 2017 and named her Vamika. The power couple welcomed their second child, Akaay, into the world in 2024.

Virat and Anushka have kept the life of their kids quite guarded and have mandated paparazzi never to click their little ones. The former Indian cricket team skipper is said to have moved to London with family and barely comes to India.