Days after taking a sly dig at Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha's wedding pictures, Vivek Agnihotri has now taken a jab at socialite - Orry. Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is a permanent fixture at all Bollywood parties. From Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and many others; Orhan often gets papped with celeb kids at various parties and events.

Vivek's dig

"No. I go to the gym and do a lot of self-reflection. Sometimes I do yoga, get a massage. You know, I'm working, but on myself," Orhan had said in an interview with Cosmopolitan. Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to take a jab at the young guy. He wrote, "The hardest working man of Bollywood. Ise kehte hain asli struggle (this is called real struggle)."

Gulshan Devaiah stands up for Orry

While many on social media agreed with The Kashmir Files' filmmaker's views, many spoke otherwise. Gulshan Devaiah strongly reacted to Vivek's tweet. "Everyone regardless of socio economic standing has their fair share of struggles. Everyone also has their fair share of privileges," he wrote.

"It's generally a trend to take a s**t on the ones who are more privileged than us. We forget that there are people who are less ..much less privileged than us in life. Faltu me logon ko low hanging fruit mat khilao my good sir," Gulshan went on to add.

This comes just a few days after Vivek indirectly spoke about people getting married for wedding photos. His tweet had come on the same day that Parineeti Chopra had shared her engagement pictures with Raghav Chadha.