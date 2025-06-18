Vivek Agnihotri has shared his opinion on Deepika Padukone's visit to the JNU to show solidarity with the protesting students in 2020. Vivek has said in an interview that Deepika definitely didn't have any idea about the politics going on there. He added that the idea must have been of the PR and had she known the outcome, she would have never gone.

On Deepika's JNU visit

Vivek Agnihotri has spoken about Deepika's visit to JNU which sparked major controversy and started trends like #boycottdeepika and #boycottchhapaak. "I can guarantee that Deepika had no idea about politics there," the director told Shubhankar Mishra.

When the host asked if Vivek was implying that Deepika is 'dumb', the 'Kashmir Files' filmmaker denied it. He, however, mentioned that if Padukone would have known the impact her move would have on her career, she would have never participated. He also added that her PR must have suggested her to do this to promote her film – Chhapaak – which was also political in content.

Vivek said, "It is not about being dumb. Her PR must have told her that this is an opportunity to promote your film because this is a political place, and our film is also political, so let's go. I don't think they bothered. If she had known, she wouldn't have come."

"This is a game. This (politics) is fire, so you will get burned. If she knew this was a politically sensitive place, and because of this, her career would be affected. I assume she wouldn't have gone there," he further added.

Deepika had gone to JNU to extend solidarity and show support to the students against the goons who had entered the college and beat up JNU students. The actress, till date, often faces criticism and trolling from the right wing over her 2020 visit to the university.