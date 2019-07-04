Leading entertainment streaming Viu is coming up with a new Telugu digital series, The Grill, which is absolutely for the millennial. The 10-episode series is conceptualised to hit the Telugu binge watching youngsters' sweet spot.

The series follows the life of Arjun, an engineering college fresher and four first-year engineering students, caught in a bitter rivalry between the juniors and seniors that divides their world. During his stint in college, he gets into many mad capers with his roomies. Each episode of The Grill, is full of life lessons that everyone can relate to like bro-code, breaking free, first taste of freedom, turning passion into a career, loving what you do, start-up culture, and embracing life in college.

Vishal Maheshwari, country head- Viu India says, "At Viu, we believe in investing in stories that matter to our audiences. The Grill is perfect example of a day in a life of a typical Viu-er. Globally our goal is to invest in local talent in our originals and making it for a global audience. We are pleased youngsters Santosh, Viva, and Maira have delivered superb debut performances in The Grill. With its simulcast launch in all our 17 markets globally it's a great start for any debutant."

Filled with Fun, drama, comedy, romance, and fights, every episode will get the viewers hooked to The Grill excitement.

Directed by Sharan Kopishety of Telugu film Kirrak Party fame, Santosh Sobhan as Arjun, Viva Harsha as Ganesh, and Maira Doshi as Aaradhya has given their heart out performances alongside many other popular supporting talents in this unique college story.

"The Telugu speaking states have a tradition of successful campus films, but there is a void of youthful content in the OTT space to resonate with the voice of the local Telugu consumers, therefore The Grill is relevant today." Says Sharath Marrar, Producer, Northstar Entertainment banner, a well-known production house, and producers of hit films starring Pawan Kalyan, like Gopala Gopala, Sardar Gabbar Singh, and Katamarayudu.