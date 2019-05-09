Ajith Kumar's Viswasam, which had done fantastic business in Tamil Nadu, has registered a record TV impression for its premiere on Sun TV. The Kollywood film was telecast on the channel on May 1 to coincide with the birthday celebrations of the actor.

As per reports, Viswasam has garnered 1,81,43,000 impressions. It is said to be a record number for a South Indian film. It is followed by Vijay Anthony's Pichaikkaran, which registered 1,76,96,000 impressions in its first TV premiere.

Interestingly, big movies like Baahubali 2 and Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar have got lesser viewership than Pichaikkaran. While the SS Rajamouli's multilingual magnum opus garnered 1,70,70,000 impressions, the Thalapathy's flick earned 1,69,06,000 impressions in its first TV premiere.

Viswasam was telecast at 6.30 pm on May 1. The holiday and lack of new Tamil films in theatres played major roles in getting the viewership, say industry insiders.

The Siruthai Siva-directorial is an action film in a template that had a good rural and family audience connect. Viswasam was released on 9 January to a good hype to coincide with Pongal celebration.

Despite clashing with Rajinikanth's Petta at the box office, the Ajith-starrer emerged winner to gross over Rs 130 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. Nayanthara played the female lead in the film that revolved around how a father acts as a shield to his wife and daughter when the villain wants to avenge his daughter's death.