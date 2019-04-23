Rajinikanth's Petta had its TV premiere on 14 April on the occasion of Tamil New Year. In less than a month, Sun TV seems to be ready to air one more biggie. If reports are to be believed, the channel has fixed the date for its telecast.

Rumours are rife that Viswasam will be telecast on 1 May on the occasion of Ajith's birthday. Moreover, it is a general holiday (Labour Day) in India and the viewership for the movies on TV channels are naturally high. As a result, Sun TV is believed to have locked in the date.

Viswasam is the biggest hit at the box office in Tamil Nadu in 2019. Indeed, it reportedly outperformed Rajinikanth's Petta in its home territory. The film completed its 100-day run in theatres recently.

The Tamil film was released on 9 January on the occasion of Pongal festival. Despite clashing with Petta, the Ajith-starrer managed to perform extremely well in Tamil Nadu.

Viswasam is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and distributed by KJR Studios. Last month, producer TG Thyagarajan revealed that Ajith-starrer had grossed Rs 130+ crore in Tamil Nadu with an estimated distributors' share of Rs 75 crore.

The worldwide gross collection of Viswasam is easily over Rs 160 crore, say trade trackers.

The Siruthai Siva-directorial movie is about a father (Ajith), who protects his daughter and how he reunites with his daughter.