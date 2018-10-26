The second look poster from Ajith's Viswasam has met with a stupendous response from the audience and celebrities. The actor's joyous and colourful poster set Twitter on fire with fans putting an extra effort to ensure that it becomes a trending topic.

Looking at the second look poster, one gets an impression that it might be from a song sequence. Ajith, on a bike, can be seen sporting a red shirt and white dhoti. What caught the viewers' attention is the helmet on his head. Apparently, Thala is sending out a message to his fans that wearing a helmet is mandatory even if it is for a movie shoot.

Ajith is seen wearing a pair of black glasses and his captivating smile leaves fans in awe. On a whole, the audience are happy with the poster and are now curiously looking forward for the film's release in January 2019 during Pongal festival.

Meanwhile, celebrities have given a thumb up for the Ajith's look. Here, we bring you select-few comments posted by them on Twitter:

Kayal Devaraj: A very positive and colorful new still of #Thala #Ajith - the man of the masses and the biking dude. His young, majestic look is a big highlight.. #ViswasamSecondLook. And, this pic is very apt for the #ViswasamThiruvizha tag

Pia Bajpiee: Such a happy n colourful poster #Viswasam

Arav Chowdharry: After the Blockbuster Vivegam , here is Viswasam . Thala Ajith Sir , @directorsiva my best wishes to the whole team . Looking fantastic

PS Mithran: #ViswasamSecondLook

Waiting for #ThalaPongal

Vivek Anand Oberoi: Love the second look of #Viswasam. Ajith Anna looks mind blowing as always! Wishing my brother @directorsiva @SathyaJyothi_ & the entire team all the very best. Another blockbuster coming your way. Sending my love. #ViswasamSecondLook #ThalaAjith #ViswasamThiruvizha

Ganesh Venkatram: Awesome... Can't wait for this

Sakshi Agarwal: Woooooooow!!!!! Love every bit of it:) so colourful and attractive☺️ Sir u never fail to impress us❤️☺️ awesome look❤️❤️ #ViswasamUpdate #ThalaAjithFans @ThalaAjith_FC #Viswasam #pongalrelease @SathyaJyothi_ @SiruthaiSiva12 l

Rahul Dev Official: Full of colour! #Viswasam Second Look unveiled !

#Thala on a bike...

Chimbu Deven: A complete celebration mood.. cheers

Dharan kumar: #ViswasamSecondLook a very colorful and a happy poster !! Another big reason for a bigger pongal celebrations #Thala #Ajith

Robo Shankar: Massive celebration song this is

Wait for it #Viswasam