The confusion around the release of Ajith's Viswasam will be clarified with a new poster on Thursday, October 25. Yes, the makers are launching the second look of Thala from the movie to send out a message to the industry and public that the flick will appear before the viewers as planned before, i.e., for Pongal 2019.

A stylish avatar of Ajith will be revealed at 10 am. The first look was revealed in August where the poster shows the actor in two looks – a salt-and-pepper look and a moustache and a beard avatar. People are now curiously looking forward to see what the latest poster has to offer to the fans.

In the last couple of days, there have been rumours of Ajith's film being postponed due to Rajinikanth's Petta saying that Sun Pictures were aiming to release the movie for Pongal. To avoid the clash, the makers of Viswasam were delaying their release, the buzz had stated.

After the second look release, the makers are expected to unveil a few songs, teaser and trailer before the film's release in January. The fans can expect the teaser for Deepavali festival.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar has wrapped up the dubbing of Viswasam. The talkie portions have been completed and the song shooting in Mumbai is underway.

Viswasam is an action-packed rural entertainer which marks the fourth collaboration of Ajith with director Siruthai Siva after Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam. Nayanthara plays the female lead in the flick, which has Anikha, Vivek, Robo Shankar, Yogi Babu and others in the cast.