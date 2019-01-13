Ajith Kumar's Viswasam has seen a good growth at the Chennai box office on its third day. Indeed, the movie has registered better performance than first two days and has shown signs of becoming a big hit at the collection centres.

From over 300+ shows, Viswasam minted Rs 1.04 crore on its third day at the box office. The Pongal holiday weekend started on Saturday, 12 January and the collection growth by almost 25 percent. The morning shows had over 50+ percent occupancy rates and the later shows witnessed 75-80 percent occupancy.

"The early morning unusual winter chill across Tamil Nadu has taken a toll on morning shows during the #Pongal season. Footfalls for #Petta and #Viswasam are best for Matinee, Evening and Night.[sic]"leading trade tracker Sreedhar Pillai tweeted.

The family audience turned up in big numbers and it is said to be having repeat audience. Overall, the Ajith-starrer is expected to be a successful venture at the Chennai box office for the distributors.

The total collection of Viswasam stands at Rs 2.78 crore.

However, Viswasam has failed to overpower the collection of Rajinikanth's Petta at the Chennai boxffice. The superstar's film has grossed Rs 3.49 crore in three days (Rs 1.12 crore+ Rs 1.08 crore+ Rs 1.29 crore).

Meanwhile, the trade experts are of the opinion that both Viswasam and Petta would cash in on the holiday season and set the box office on fire. Further, movies, which were scheduled for January 26 weekend, have been pushed for February.

"#Petta & #Viswasam push out Tamil films which were due for January 25 Release. Theatres are going to give it a "free run" till February 1. There will be an avalanche of films in February before exam season starts.[sic]" Sreedhar Pillai added. It means the movie will run without competition.