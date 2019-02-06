Ajith's Pongal release Viswasam is his eighth movie to gross over $2 lakh at the US box office. It will end up as his fifth highest grossing film in North America and has failed to surpass the collection of his movie, Vedalam.

Viswasam premiered on January 9 in approximately 100 locations. The movie had grossed $57,771. After getting fairly positive reviews, the collection of the Ajith-starrer witnessed a normal drop as it collected 27,335 on the following day.

In the next three days, Viswasam performed well to end its first weekend at $193,408. The Siruthai Siva-directorial added $28,519 in the weekdays to take its first-week tally to $221,927. Thereafter the collection started dropping with footfalls seeing marginal rise only Saturday and Tuesdays.

The Tamil movie is expected to end its journey soon. So far, it has earned $273,110. Viswasam has failed to surpass the collection of Vivegam, Ajith's best-performing movie till date which earned $522,091.

Yennai Arindhaal ($515,694), Arrambam ($377,747) and Vedalam ($288,141) are the other movies which made better collections than Ajith's latest movie Viswasam.

Viswasam was released alongside Rajinikanth's Petta and that is believed to have taken a toll on the collections of Ajith's movie.

Interestingly, the trade trackers say that Viswasam has made better business than Petta in its home territory of Tamil Nadu.

Viswasam, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, tells the story of a man who tries to unite with his wife while protecting his daughter, whose life is in danger. It marked the fourth union of director Siruthai Siva with Ajith and became a profitable venture for the majority of the distributors.