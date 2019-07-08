Sanya Malhotra, who is known for playing Babita in her debut film Dangal, was recently invited to talk at an event in Gurugram which also happens to be her hometown. The actress was seen talking about her early life and different aspects of her acting career, her journey as an actor and Delhi, her heartland.

On being asked about her love for Delhi and the decision of becoming an actor, Sanya shares, "To be honest, I mean after coming to Delhi I feel so good because it's been ages since I have spent time with my family. And because of this event, I got to spend time with my family, so thank you so much for having me here. I was a kid and we lived in Japan for two years and I was home-schooled by my mom and one day I asked my mom that what do you want me to be when I'm old and my mom answered saying that she would want me to become a doctor or an engineer and I got so paranoid at that moment and I started thinking that if my mom is praying this to god then she should stop right there and I told her that you should pray about me becoming Ms.Universe or an actor. And now I'm living my dream"

After Dangal, Sanya was appreciated for her performances in Badhaai Ho opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Photograph alongside Nawazuddin Siddique. The actress will now be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming film.