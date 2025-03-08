International Women's Day, celebrated annually on March 8, recognizes the cultural, political, and socio-economic achievements of women. Originating in the early 1900s, it has evolved into a global movement advocating for women's rights, workplace equality, and social progress.

The theme for IWD 2025, 'Accelerate Action,' underscores the urgency of addressing systemic barriers that hinder women's growth and empowerment. It advocates for swift, intentional efforts to break down structural biases and create an equitable world.

Romita Mukherjee, Head of People and Culture at Whatfix, highlights the importance of inclusivity and education in fostering lasting change. "Inclusivity goes beyond being just an idea—it's a mindset that drives real change. True empowerment happens when women and girls have equal access to knowledge, opportunities to innovate, and pathways to leadership," she said.

On STEM education, she emphasized that it " plays a crucial role in breaking down barriers, gender disparities still exist. Initiatives like Udaan, the Pragati Scholarship, and the National Education Policy 2020 have expanded access, but lasting change requires organizations to take intentional steps—investing in mentorship, leadership development, and equitable workplace practices."

International Women's Day is recognized by governments, organizations, and institutions worldwide. The day is marked by rallies, discussions, and initiatives that promote gender equity. Countries across the globe use IWD to address issues like workplace discrimination, gender-based violence, and access to education.

Governments and organizations play a crucial role in implementing policies that ensure equal pay, maternity rights, and leadership opportunities for women. Campaigns such as #EachforEqual and #BreaktheBias have gained momentum, inspiring change at both individual and institutional levels.

This International Women's Day, we reaffirm our dedication to building a more equitable world. When businesses empower women, industries advance, economies grow, and communities flourish."

Across industries, organizations are recognizing the power of diversity as a catalyst for progress. G Shankara, Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, emphasizes the role of inclusion in shaping the future of mobility.

"At Toyota Kirloskar Motor, we believe that diversity is not just a metric but a catalyst for innovation and progress. Our commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace goes beyond policies—it is about creating an environment where women can thrive, lead, and inspire future generations. Through our continuous focus on skilling and upskilling, we aim to empower more women to drive the future of mobility, strengthening our journey toward 30% representation by 2030. This International Women's Day, we celebrate the resilience, strength, and contributions of our women workforce, who are shaping not just Toyota's success but the future of the automotive industry."

Meghna Agarwal, Executive Director & COO of IndiQube, highlights the necessity of increasing women's economic participation for national growth.

As India sets its sights on becoming the third-largest economy, the untapped potential of women in the workforce must take center stage. Women's economic participation is not just a social imperative but a strategic one, with the power to significantly boost India's GDP. Yet, challenges like low boardroom representation, persistent pay parity gaps, and limited access to leadership opportunities continue to hold women back.

The good news is that change is underway. Institutions like the IITs and IIMs are witnessing a gradual but promising shift in gender diversity, creating a pipeline of talented women ready to lead. However, to truly #AccelerateAction, we must go beyond education and employment. We need to nurture the next generation of female entrepreneurs; women who dare to dream big, trust their instincts, and turn their visions into reality.

This requires a collective effort. We must build a robust ecosystem of investors, mentors, and allies who believe in the potential of ambitious women and provide them with the resources and support they need to succeed. As these women rise, they can pay it forward by mentoring others, creating opportunities, and fostering a community that thrives on collaboration and shared success.

Imagine the ripple effect: more women in boardrooms, more startups led by female founders, and a workforce where pay parity and gender diversity is the norm, not the exception. This is not just a vision; it is an achievable reality if we act with urgency and purpose. Together, let's create an India where every woman has the opportunity to rise, lead, and contribute to our nation's growth story."

In the evolving landscape of business and technology, women are redefining industries and challenging cultural norms. Anushka Gupta, Co-founder of MyMuse, is one such trailblazer leading the charge in sexual wellness.

"A decade ago,'sexual wellness' was whispered about, hidden behind pharmacy counters. Today, it's a 1.3 billion industry, and MyMuse is transforming intimate wellness into an aspirational lifestyle category—something you can talk about and proudly display on your dresser.

For too long, conversations around intimacy have been cloaked in shame. It's time we accelerate the shift—toward openness, toward empowerment, toward wellness that includes all aspects of who we are."

Raj Karkara, COO of ZebPay, sheds light on the growing presence of women in the cryptocurrency space, signaling a significant shift toward financial empowerment.

"The rise of women investors in crypto is a testament to the growing inclusivity of the digital asset space. At ZebPay, we've witnessed a remarkable 475% surge in women user registrations in 2024. Notably, Maharashtra leads in the number of women investors, followed by Uttar Pradesh, showcasing strong interest across diverse regions. Interestingly, women investors demonstrate strong conviction, with their average portfolio size being 3.5x that of men. Bitcoin remains their preferred asset, while Shiba Inu, XRP, and Polygon lead in specific categories.

As more women from diverse backgrounds, including homemakers, entrepreneurs, and students, enter the crypto space, it signals a shift towards broader financial empowerment and participation in the digital economy."

The celebration of International Women's Day extends beyond a single day. Various programs, including workshops, awareness campaigns, safety drills, and competitions, are organized to educate individuals and institutions about best practices in safety and empowerment. These initiatives aim to create a culture of inclusion, safety, and progress in industries, organizations, and communities.