After becoming a household name with the show – U Turn Zindagi Ki Oor – actor and assistant director Vishal Mohan is all set to make his big debut opposite Arbaaz Khan in Sunil Reddy's untitled film. Apart from this, Vishal has also bagged Hamid Ali's Mehendi 2. After assisting directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajshree Ojha, Vishal is excited to make his own Bollywood debut.

International Business Times, India, got in touch with the actor to talk about the difference between Rani Mukerji's Mehendi and Mehendi 2, working with Arbaaz Khan, his role in Mehendi 2 and lots more.

Q: How did you bag the role in Mehendi 2 and Sunil Reddy's film?

Vishal Mohan: I was doing a film called Yeh Hoti Hai Maa. Seeing my talent and work in that film, Hamid Ali sir offered me Mehndi 2. He recognized my potential and helped me polish my talent through these films. For Sunil Reddy's film, producer Laksh gave me the opportunity. It's challenging to play a negative role and I really liked the character so grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

How is Arbaaz Khan to work with?

Working with Arbaaz sir was really amazing. He is very friendly and easy to work with. He is a lovely human being and extremely grounded. He is chilled out but when it comes to the shoot and roles, he is very serious about his work. I got to learn a lot from him. He's a real supportive co-actor.

You have been roped in for Mehendi 2. Tell us about your role.

When I was told that I am being considered for the film, whose previous version is now called a path-breaking film, I was on cloud nine. I play the role of a rockstar, a singer in the film. The plot essentially revolves around my relationship with my wife and my professional journey. It is about how my wife brings me back to the right path after I go astray.

Rani Mukerji was majorly shown as an oppressed woman in Mehendi until she decided to fight back. Have you seen something similar in your family, neighbourhood, anywhere?

The way we saw Rani Mukherjee in Mehndi towards the latter half was someone who fights for her rights and is not afraid of standing against society. It wouldn't be wrong to say that more than just family, it is the society that does backhanded oppression of women. It is that pressure that leads families to condition women in such a way that they take only secondary position in a household.

Women don't need empowerment, they are already empowered. I have seen many successful and brilliant women in my family and around me. And that is how they should be.

What is the environment like in your home when it comes to women and their roles?

One thing I have learned from my mother is how she balances each and everything. From supporting my dad in his business, getting us educated and taking care of home despite facing many challenges; my mother has been the pillar of strength for the family. That's how I view things because of the upbringing I have received. I think the most crucial thing is respect and the second is safety. It's our responsibility to make women around us feel valued and safe since everyone in this world is existing because of a woman. Secondly, the major thing is making them feel safe which I feel is getting compromised in any sector if you see.