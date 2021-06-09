Actor Vishal Krishna has reportedly filed a complaint against producer RB Choudary, father of actor Jiiva, over a financial dispute. The former has accused the former of failing to return the pronote that has had submitted before taking the loan from the latter for his 2018 film Irumbu Thirai.

Vishal's Tweet

He tweeted, "It's unacceptable that Mr #RBChoudhary failed to return the Cheque Leaves,Bonds & Promissory Notes months after repaying the loan to him for the Movie #IrumbuThirai,he was evading giving excuses & finally told he has misplaced the documents We have lodged a complaint with Police. [sic]"

A source has elaborated further to The Times of India that Vishal has been asking RB Choudary to give back the documents for over four months.

"Apart from acting, Vishal also runs a production banner, under which he produces some of his films and also distributes others. For his film Irumbu Thirai, he had availed a loan from RB Choudary. But despite returning the money, Choudary's office hasn't returned the pronote that Vishal had signed at the time of taking the loan. The actor had been asking the producer to give the pronote and related documents for the last four months, but they have been saying that the pronote was lost. Vishal wanted to make this official and has filed a complaint at T Nagar DC's office," the daily quotes the source as saying.

Irumbu Thirai

PS Mithran-directed Irumbu Thirai had Arjun Sarja and Samantha Akkineni in the key roles. The action thriller had performed well at the box office. It was produced by Vishal Film Factory and distributed by Lyca Productions.

Coming back to RB Choudary, he is a respectable name in Kollywood. He has produced notable movies like Pudhu Vasantham, Suryavamsam, Thulladha Manamum Thullum, Jilla, and Aanandham among many others on his home banner of Super Good Films.