Vishal Dilip Bhujbal, the 34-year-old, hails from Pune's Narayangaon village. His father is a farmer and his mother is a homemaker. His parents gave him the best education and made him capable enough to find a good job. However, he had other dreams - to work for the betterment of society.

He was highly inspired by the work of Bhaiyyuji Maharaj who spent his life helping others. The 34-year-old decided to devote even his life to working for others and spreading smiles. He didn't just restrict himself to donations and charity work. He decided to start off by cremating unclaimed bodies. A lot of people die due to unfortunate circumstances and have no one to claim their bodies. Like his own family members, he has cremated them. So far, he claims to have cremated more than 10,00 bodies and wants to continue doing the work.

People call him 'Youth Icon' because of his deeds. He says he is also serious about health issues and providing basic necessities to the needy. Vishal Dilip Bhujbal looks after children of Khamgaon who are diagnosed with HIV Aids. He also looks after the lone souls who live in tribal Ashram Shala. His contribution towards making the world a kind place for people doesn't limit Maharashtra. Whether it's Delhi or Mumbai, he helps the poor people who have no homes and can't afford food.

He is also focused on environment issues. He claims to run several cleanliness drives of places and cities and is spreading awareness with Suryoday Parivar about the Godavari and Narmada cleanliness drive at Nashik, Paithan, Hatgaon in Maharashtra and Narmada in Madhya Pradesh. So with the help of the contacts he has managed to build over the years, he says he organises programs of donation to people. Through these programs, the claims to encourage people to come forward and help others.

About dedicating his life to social work, he says, "We have one life. If we have enough in our life and we are capable enough to give some to others, help them and spread smiles, we should do it. That's what I learned from Bhaiyyuji Maharaj. The more people come out and decide to help the needy, the more peace will be there in the world."