Vishal Dadlani mocks 10-hour 'Vande Mataram' debate in Parliament: India's unemployment problem has been solved

Composer and singer Vishal Dadlani took to social media to mock Parliament following the 10-hour-long debate over Vande Mataram.

In an ironic tone, the singer highlighted the prolonged parliamentary session on Vande Mataram. Vishal criticized the parliament for spending 10 hours debating the song instead of focusing on more pressing issues. He sarcastically said that because of this long debate, problems like unemployment, the Indigo issue, and air pollution have supposedly been "solved," pointing out that these real issues weren't even discussed.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vishal posted a video of him where he is heard saying, "Hello, brothers and sisters. I have good news for you. Yesterday, our parliament debated on Vande Mataram for 10 hours. Vande Mataram is a very famous and well-known folk song written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. People love it. It was debated in the parliament."

He added, "And because of this debate, let me tell you, India's unemployment problem has been solved. The Indigo problem has been solved. The air pollution problem has been solved. Imagine! A debate was held on a poem for 10 hours. These things were not even mentioned, but all these things have been solved because of this debate. This debate costs Rs.2.5 lakh per minute of your tax money in the parliament. 10 hours means 600 minutes. Count it."

Sharing the video, the music composer wrote in the caption, "Happy news for everyone!! And congratulations to India!"

For the unversed, during the Winter Session of Parliament, a 10-hour-long debate was held on the national song Vande Mataram, penned by the renowned Bengali poet and novelist Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875.

December 8 marked the 150th anniversary of the iconic song. During the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at length about the cultural and historical significance of Vande Mataram.

(With inputs from IANS)