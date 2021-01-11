On November 2, 2018, during the trailer launch of Zero, a reporter had asked Anushka Sharma, 'You have started the wedding trend in Bollywood,' to which Shah Rukh Khan, who was seated beside the actress had wittily said, "Yeh trend na mere baap a ne shuru kiya tha, Anushka ne nehi shuru kiya(this trend was started by our forefathers, not Anushka)."

We all had a good laugh and a real meme fest had started about the Indian media, and as much as we do not support the framing of the question, it is vital to understand what the reporter originally meant, but wrongly asked.

Who said you can't marry while at the peak of your career?

For the longest time, the woke culture had made us believe against marriage, and that boyfriends are barriers to your careers and a woman must focus on establishing her dreams first. Love and marriage must take a back seat.

But Anushka, (while being a self-made achiever herself) did not allow any cultural rules, be it traditional or new age, dominate her personal life. She knew that the media was aware of her relationship with cricketer Virat Kohli, but she did not encourage any questions about him. She even refused to confirm her relationship on Koffee With Karan when Karan Johar tried to ask more about her personal life. (This was before she got married).

Anushka Sharma as a celebrity was widely different from everyone else. At a time when the woke culture made us go against the concept of marriage, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had tied the knot and proved that even while being at the peak of one's career, love and marriage can never be the hindrance to a flourishing career and vice versa.

Soon videos of their marriage had started trending all over social media and for the first time, we felt a real kind of happiness for a celebrity couple. You could tell that this wasn't a paid trend, but real fans were gushing over their photos.

Later, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja followed, then Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and the wedding of the Ambani families followed, but the happiness brought to the world by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma remained incomparable.

A real fantasy that came true

There's something about Viruska that makes you hungrily look for more pictures about them even though they are always available on various ads. The absence of negativity is a refreshing change. You needn't have to work too hard for that. Even memers who thrive on sarcasm and negative posts end up gushing over this power couple.

Although lately Anushka Sharma had been questioned for her film contents such as Pataal Lok, Bulbul, and Virat Kohli for telling his fans not to burst crackers, somehow we have been able to forgive them and move on. We have even witnessed a section of people strongly getting defensive when a random nobody suggests a divorce.

Both Kohli and Sharma hail from regular middle-class families with no association to any famous person. But none of them stopped till they achieved their goals, (while being in a relationship with each other). Even when they parted ways, we hoped for them to come back together again.

The power couple has now become proud parents to a baby girl and even in the middle of the cricket season and the Covid-19 pandemic, the couple has brought happiness back to our lives again.

Congratulations Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli!