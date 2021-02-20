Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is active on Twitter, found a special line to pay his tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary on Friday, 19 February. Well, he used the popular one-liner from the forthcoming multilingual movie KGF: Chapter 2, which stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt, to remember the special day of the Maratha ruler.

"History tells us that powerful people come from powerful places. History was wrong! Powerful people make places powerful," this was the dialogue said by the narrator (Prakash Raj) in the KGF 2 teaser. The one-liner has become very popular as the promo amassed over 170 million views since its release on 7 January.

Now, Virender Sehwag has borrowed this line and tweeted, "History tells us that powerful people come from powerful places. History was wrong! Powerful people make places powerful

Tributes to the great Chhatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj on his Jayanti. Jai Maa Bhavani. [sic]" The fans of Rocking Star were quick to notice it and they are happy that the dialogue has become popular among cricketers too.

Former cricketer Dodda Ganesh has revealed on Twitter about the popularity of KGF 2 among the cricketers.

KGF: Chapter 2

Prashanth Neel-directorial has Yash playing the role of Rocky Bhai, a gangster turned emperor of KGF. The first part had covered his journey from a small place in Karnataka to his days in the Mumbai underworld and finally discovering the perfect destination to fulfil the promise made by him to his mother.

The second part will be all about Rocky Bhai's rise and fall with twists. Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Adheera, the antagonist. Raveena Tandon will be seen in the role of Ramika Sen, the Prime Minister of India.

The movie is in the post-production stages. The Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer, which has Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead role, will hit the screens on 16 July.