Time and again, Virat Kohli has proved what makes him a total green flag in a relationship. After India's triumph over South Africa in T20 World Cup, Virat took to social media to credit Anushka for the victory. It was Kohli's match winning knock that helped India stay in the game despite some shockingly poor performance by the other players.

Virat's note for Anushka

Virat took to social media and wrote, "None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn't be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it's mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU."

The post was met with a lot of love from celebs like Athiya Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and many more. Prior to this, Kohli had shared the celebratory picture of team India and written, "Couldn't have dreamt of a better day than this. God is great and I bow my head in gratitude. We finally did it jai hind."

Vamika's concern for Kohli

Anushka Sharma had also taken to social media to share multiple pictures of Team India players breaking down after winning the match. "Our daughter's biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv..... Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!" she wrote.

In another post, Anushka had expressed her pride on being married to Virat Kohli. In a quirky way she had also asked him to enjoy the night with a glass of sparkling water.