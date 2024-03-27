Prior to the IPL, Virat Kohli had been missing from the media glare for almost two months. It was during this phase that not only he spent quality family time together but also welcomed his second child with Anushka Sharma into the world. Virat and Anushka's son, Akaay, was born while they were in London. Now, the former Indian skipper has spoken about his two-month long break.

Virat on his two month break

Kohli and Anushka had moved to London for two months. Kohli revealed that they were at a place where no one knew them and they could just be together as a family. He called it a "surreal" experience.

"We were not in the country. We were at a place where people were not recognizing us. Just time together as a family, just to feel normal for two months. For me, for us as a family, it was a surreal experience," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Virat and Anushka kept the news of their pregnancy hidden from the world. The duo refrained from talking or even acknowledging that they were expecting a second child. The news of the birth of their second child sent the whole nation into a state of euphoria. While their daughter is named Vamika, the power couple has named their son, Akaay.

Anushka and Virat announce son's birth

"With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka," read the statement from Virat and Anushka on their page.