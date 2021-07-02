Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been featured in the latest HopperHQ's 2021 'Instagram Richlist' along with some of the world's highest-paid celebs on the social networking site. Kohli is the only Indian cricketer to make it to the list and is at the 19th rank.

For the unversed, the Hopper Instagram Richlist is released every year and ranks celebrities based on how much they charge for each of their promoted posts on the social networking site. Footballer Christiano Ronaldo with 295 million followers tops the list as he earns INR 11 crore per post. The second spot is bagged by WWE and Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, while Singer Ariana Grande is listed on the third rank.

Priyanka Chopra slips down this year

According to the website, Virat Kohli is getting INR 5 crore per post on Instagram. Apart from Kohli, actress Priyanka Chopra has also managed to secure the 27th position in the list and is earning INR 3 crore per post. Surprisingly, last year the 'Mary Kom' actress was on the 19th spot with INR 2 crores for each post. While Priyanka Chopra's earnings per post have increased significantly, those of others have seen a much higher increase.

Other celebs on the list

Talking about other sports personalities who have been listed on 'Instagram Richlist' are Messi and Neymar. The Argentinian star makes INR 8.6 crore, while the Brazilian footballer gets INR 6.1 crore per post.

Though no other Indian cricketer has managed to make it to the list of 395 influential celebrities, three South African cricketers, including Ab de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Dale Steyn, are on the list. The list also includes Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift.