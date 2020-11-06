Indian cricketer captain Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday and celebrated his birthday in style with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Several pictures and videos from Virat's birthday bash in Dubai have surfaced online.

In one of the clips, Virat cuts his birthday cake, and everyone around him sings 'Happy Birthday' and wishes the captain. Pregnant Anushka is seen standing by his side, and she feeds him the first piece of cake, he feeds her a small piece of cake in return. The doting husband lovingly plants a kiss on her forehead and hugs her.

Dual celebration

Double celebration for King Kohli one being his birthday another, his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore has made it to the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Let's take a look at the inside pictures from the bash.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's fiance, Dhanashree Verma shared Virat's pictures from the birthday bash in Dubai.



Royal Challengers Bangalore threw a grand celebration for their captain Virat Kohli. The team recorded a video of RCB players and shared it on their official handle.

AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, coach Simon Katich and other members of the team wished the captain with a sweet message.

AB De Villiers said:

You are a fantastic person. I hope you have a wonderful day with us here at the IPL. The cherry on the cake for us this year will be to give you that trophy. We'll give it everything we have.

RCB director of cricket Mike Hesson said:

Happy birthday, Virat. (There is) no better place to be (than) the playoffs in the IPL with your wife and child on tow. All the guys around you support you 100 per cent.

Who's who wished Virat on his special day!

Sachin Tendulkar

Happy Birthday @imVkohli! All the best for the coming season.

Continue inspiring. Have a blessed and healthy year ahead. pic.twitter.com/i0FYyuzSlH — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2020

VVS Laxman

Many more happy returns of the day @imVkohli . May you find ever more joy, success and love. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2020

Team Mumbai Indians

SRH vs RCB Eliminator Match on Friday

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi on Friday.