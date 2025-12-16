From the 'Do I look puja-paath types?' days to Virat Kohli embracing spirituality, wearing a tulsi mala, doing naam jaap, and visiting the ashram of Premanand Ji Maharaj, needless to say, lady love Anushka Sharma has indeed turned Virat from a carefree boy into a spiritually inclined man.

Ever since tying the knot with Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli has often been seen attending Lord Krishna's satsangs. He also frequently visits the renowned guru Neem Baba's ashram.

On Tuesday, star Indian batter Virat Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma, visited Premanand Ji Maharaj at his ashram, Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, Varah Ghat in Vrindavan.

Several videos from the visit have gone viral.

In one viral video, Virat Kohli and Anushka can be seen having a spiritual conversation (Ekantik Vartalaap) with Premanand Ji Maharaj. The video, shared by Bhajan Marg's official Instagram handle, shows Premanand Maharaj advising the couple to treat their work as service to God.

Maharaj said, "Apne karyakshetra ko bhagwan ki seva samjhiye. Gambhir bhav se rahiye. Vinamra rahiye. Aur khoob naam jap kijiye. (Treat your work as service to God. Be serious, stay humble, and keep chanting God's name.)"

In the video, Guru ji also advised them to stay polite and happy. "Consider your field of work as service to God. Stay sincere, polite, and keep chanting God's name. You have to make your life progressive. Till the time we don't find God, our journey shouldn't stop. One has to cross both worldly and divine paths to truly see God. Jiske hum asli mein hain, ek baar bhar netra usko bhi toh dekhein (at least look once at the one to whom we truly belong)," he said.

He continued, "Our entire life goes away confused in this illusion. We love so many people in between, but everyone keeps going away. At least look once at the one who is truly yours—the one who created you, revealed you. Have heard that He is beautiful; shouldn't one have the desire to see Him once?"

Premanand Ji Maharaj further suggested that they set a life goal to see God at least once. "Make it your goal that, whether in this life or the next, you decide—but I want to meet You. You have shown me all the happiness of life; I don't want that anymore, I want You. And once I see You, all happiness will come walking at Your feet," he said, while narrating a story of Hanuman ji and Raavan to explain the true meaning of happiness.

"Stay joyful and happy.." Guruji added.

After bowing down to their guru, Anushka said, "Hum aapke hain Maharaj ji, aap humare (we are yours, you are ours). Following which, Maharaj Premanand smiled and replied, "Hum sab Shree ji ke hain (we all belong to God). We are all under one umbrella, under his blue umbrella, the sky. We are all his children.."

Virat and Anushka were seen folding their hands and listening carefully to Premanand Ji Maharaj's preachings. Anushka appeared emotional upon hearing the guru's heartfelt words.

It was widely reported that Anushka and Virat would be meeting Messi, as he landed in India the same day Messi landed for his GOAT tour. However, the couple skipped Messi's meet and greet and headed to meet Premanandji Maharaj.

This marked the couple's third visit to Vrindavan this year. They returned to India last week from the UK.

In January, Virat, Anushka and their children had also visited Vrindavan to seek Premanand Ji Maharaj's blessings. The couple had met him a day after Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May this year.

The 37-year-old cricketer flew back to the UK after taking part in India's three-match ODI series against South Africa, which concluded on December 6. He then returned to London to celebrate his anniversary. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been residing in the UK with their children, Vamika and Akaay.

Upcoming matches of Virat

Virat Kohli will only feature in a few games for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he is expected to join the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11.

