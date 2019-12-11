Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took nuptial vows on 11 December 2017 in Italy celebrated their marriage anniversary today. This adorable duo took to social media and wished each other with a beautiful caption along with an unseen picture from their wedding.

Sharing a monochromic picture from her wedding Anushka Sharma wrote, "To love another person is to see the face of God-Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling, it's much more than that. It's a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed to have found it (sic).

Virat too went ahead and wished her wife in the most loving and his caption read, "In reality, there is only love and nothing else. And when God blesses you with the person who makes you realize that every day, you have just one feeling, gratitude (sic)."

Both of them never shy away from parsing each other in public or sharing lovey-dovey captions for each other, they are coined as Viruksha by fans and the loving duo never fails to give us major couple goals. Not only this year, last year on their first wedding anniversary Virat and Anushka took to social media to share a video from their special day.

The video was an amalgamation of montages from the wedding ceremonies of Virat and Anushka. The song in the video was specially created for Virat and Anushka's wedding and wasn't released anywhere else.

It's heaven, when you don't sense time passing by ... It's heaven, when you marry a good 'man' ... ? pic.twitter.com/bvZc2x62NM — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2018

Not only does the couple share cute videos for each other but their pictures on social media justifies how much they love each other.

Here are the top five pictures of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma which sum up their life.

Aren't they looking adorable!

Love is laughing together at all times

Picture perfect portrait

Love is having each other's back!

Love is slaying and staying together!

Wishing Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma a very Happy Anniversary!

Related